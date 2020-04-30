Chris Pratt, made his return to the small screen in a series

When we think of Chris Pratt, it’s a bit of a golden boy in recent years that comes to mind. Chris Pratt, that could easily be consider (with Dwayne Johnson) as the new king of the blockbusters, thus occupies a central role in the Guardians of the Galaxy, but also in Jurassic Park. He even had the right to his film with Jennifer Lawrence. If you look at the side of his filmography, yet it is in the series that he started with Everwood, Newport Beach and especially Park and Recreations. In 2017, he made a last appearance in the series. But it’s not really his cup of tea. Things, however, seem destined to change.

Chris Pratt, the order of The Terminal List

The actor has been chosen by director Antoine Fuqua to embody the main character of his series, currently in preparation : The Terminal List. A work that is adapted from a novel of the same name, written by Jack Carr.

It follows Reece, a soldier belonging to the unity of the Navy Seal, with a “slight” trauma as he saw his whole platoon die in an ambush. But, after his memories mix and he wonders about his own responsibility in the events. His investigation will lead them to discover that it is a conspiracy.

Chris Pratt is both the principal actor, but also an executive producer. It should be noted that he and Antoine Fuqua have already worked together since it was also the film’s director the 7 Mercenaries. The scenario of the series has been entrusted to David DiGilio and the series will be developed by RCN Television and Civic Media Center. No release date has yet been announced, but we will follow the ads with curiosity.