Chris Pratt pulls out the guns on a first image of The Tomorrow War

The star of “the Guardians of the Galaxy”, Chris Pratt shared a photo of his next project on his account Instagram. A superb shot where the actor pulls out the guns for the needs of “The Tomorrow War”.

Originally titled Ghost Draftthe next thriller from Paramount Pictures has just been renamed The Tomorrow War. Chris Pratt who plays in the film, has just published a photo shooting on his account Instagram to announce the news.

This is the next film by Chris McKay

The Tomorrow War tells how humanity loses in the face of an alien invasion. Scientists develop an idea to fight against the invasion by creating a way to recruit soldiers from the past to fight in the present. The film will follow a man called to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity rests on its capacity to deal with its past.

“This is the first time that I produce a movie ! And I can finally post about it !!! The title ” Ghostdraft has proved problematic for several reasons. So we started to look for other options… We’ve tried lots of titles But it will be called The Tomorrow War. So get ready because the tickets will soon be available. Details to come. And you’re going to have a lot of pictures and posts of the shooting. “

The film is directed by Chris McKay, the man behind Lego Batman Movie. The cast consists of Chris Pratt, but also J. K. Simmons, the star of Whiplash. The rest of the casting is complete including Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Theo Von, or Keith Powers. The scenario is written by Zach Dean, while the feature film will be distributed by Skydance, the studio behind the recent Terminator : Dark Fate.