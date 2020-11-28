CHRIS PRATT RECALLED WHEN HE WAS IN FINANCIAL TROUBLE WITH HIS FAMILY AND RELIED ON FOOD BANKS

With movies like Jurassic Park or Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt is a rich and famous Hollywood star today but things haven’t always been like that for him and his family.

The 41-year-old actor recalled the financial difficulties he faced with his father Daniel, mother Kathleen, brother Cully and sister Angie, both older than him, during a chat with the CEO of Feeding America, a US food bank.

” I grew up in a small town, of seven thousand people, and we had some tough times financially. We had to go to the nearby food bank and I’m not ashamed to say there were times my family needed to go to the counter. food to eat “.

He then referred to the economic crisis unleashed by the global pandemic, which has increased the number of people who struggle to put food on the table, and stressed that there is nothing wrong with asking for help: ” We must not be ashamed, especially now with what we are going through. There is help out there, you can look for it and there is nothing wrong with needing that help. It is important to remove the stigma on the idea that you need help and that it is okay to accept help if you need it. ”

Chris Pratt concluded by launching an appeal to donate if you are in a position to donate: ” If you are someone who does not need help, you will have a great feeling helping someone else. It’s a great thing to do during the holidays. “

Chris Pratt had a daughter this year with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The actor was already the father of Jack, 8 years old, had with the ex Anna Faris.