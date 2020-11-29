Chris Pratt remembers when his family ate thanks to a food bank

The actor has recalled the difficult times when they depended on a food bank to survive.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star said she joined the Feeding America organization to raise awareness of poverty and food instability after the coronavirus pandemic and in doing so also opened up about her own experience with the need to depend on food banks to eat.

The actor said through a direct on his Instagram, that it is not a shame to need help when it comes to food and encouraged those who can help, to collaborate now during the festive season.

“I grew up in a small town, we had 7,000 people in our city and we went through difficult economic times and we had a food bank nearby and I am not ashamed to say that there were times when my family needed to eat from a food bank. There is no shame in that, especially now with what we are going through. There is help out there, and you can find that help and get that help, and there is nothing wrong with needing that help, “he said.

And if you are a person who does not need help, there is a great feeling in serving another person. It’s a great thing to do this Christmas season, ”he said.

The 41-year-old actor also called for the ‘destigmatization’ of food banks, as he said people often feel like they can’t ask for help when they need it.

“With a combination of this pandemic and the ensuing economic recession, we are seeing food instability in families, something we have not seen in a long time in this country (…) If you need help, it is okay to accept it.”