Chris Pratt replace Harrison Ford, the result is awesome (video)

The mode of the deep fake has struck again ! After Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. in Marty and Doc’, and Ewan McGregor instead of Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi, check out today’s Chris Pratt in the place of Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones. Chris Pratt has often been imagined by the fans as possible replacement for Harrison Ford to interpret Indiana Jones. We have already seen photo montages very successful where the actor Guardians of the Galaxy wears the hat and the whip, but the result is still more striking in the video. Thanks to the deep software fakethe Youtubeur Shamook has replaced the head of Harrison Ford by Chris Pratt in extracts of the first three Indiana Jonesand we may say, the result is awesome. Harrison Ford is going to rethread his costume adventurer in 2022, but maybe Chris Pratt will be able to replace it in the years to comeit would, in any case, an Indiana Jones very convincing.