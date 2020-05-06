Chris Pratt returns to the tv series in the list of devices Amazon

Fans Chris Pratt loved the review on the small screen Parks and recreation special charity may want to pay attention to the following article. the Everwood and Parks and recreation the alum should play the role of executive producer The list of terminals for Amazon Studios, an adaptation of a series of Jack Carris the novel successful. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training day, what is my name: Muhammad) and written by David DiGilio (Angel strange), the series will serve as a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, the joint venture television RCN with UTA, in association with RCN Television.

Pratt seeks to make the series as authentic as possible, making use of veterans and their families in multiple aspects of the production process. Half of the editors of the series are either veterans or veterans in their family. Pratt has negotiated the rights to the novel of the author, the former Navy SEAL and the team leader of the special operations Carr, relating it to Fuqua before the two do not come too close to the MRC. DiGilio will produce with Pratt via his Productions Indivisible, with Fuqua will produce via his banner, Fuqua Films.

Published in 2018 by Atria / Emily Bestler Books, here is an overview of the novel Carr, The list of terminals:

A Navy SEAL has nothing more to live and for what to kill after it was discovered that the us government is the cause of the death of his team in this political thriller, torn. During his last combat deployment, the whole team of lieutenant-commander James Reece was killed in an ambush catastrophic that has also cost the lives of the flight crew sent to save them. But when those who are dear to him are murdered on the day of his return to the sources, Reece discovers that it is not an act of war by a foreign enemy, but of a conspiracy which runs up to the highest levels of government. Now, without a family and without a military command structure, Reece applies the lessons he learned during a decade of constant war to avenge the death of his family and his teammates. With a chugging rhythm and a suspense relentless, Reece target ruthlessly his enemies in the upper echelons of power without regard for the laws of combat or the rule of law.

