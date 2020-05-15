Chris Pratt : this job is surprising that it has exercised before becoming an actor

Chris Pratt is no longer a stranger. Spotted on the small screen american in the series “Parks and Recreation” actor has caught the attention of a new audience in France and around the world, when he has accepted the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the saga of “Guardians of the Galaxy”. Big fan of the “Jurassic Park”, it had also won a role in the film “Jurassic World” in 2015. Another long-feature film that was further propelled on the front of the stage. Since that time, Chris Pratt has had the opportunity to give a reply to Jennifer Lawrence. This Sunday, September 15, it is to the poster of “Passengers”, broadcast on TF1 from 21 hours.

A (very) short career

A career is already immense for the actor, recently remarried, that he almost never build. Indeed, before embarking on comedy, Chris Pratt has a series of odd jobs. Server, painter, building or washer of cars, the actor of 41 years has touched at all… even at the strip-tease. At the age of 18 years, the ex-husband of Anna Faris had tried to start a career in stip-teaseur. “I’ve always loved to be naked. So, I said to myself : ‘Why not get paid for that?'” told it in 2013, Buzzfeed. As well, Chris Pratt had tried his luck, for the sum of $ 40, playing the chippendales during a burial life of a young girl, and even the birthday of a friend of her great-grandmother. Bad dancer, he had finally dropped the case after three benefits.

By Laura C-M