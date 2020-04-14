Chris Pratt trolle hilarious Patrick Schwarzenegger at the top of the photo Cred

Chris Pratt I just wanted to assure me that his skills as “extraordinary” in photography were duly recognized.

The hilarious guardians of the Galaxy The star went on Instagram on Sunday to comment on his brother-in-law Patrick SchwarzeneggerEaster with his girlfriend Champion Abby. On the photo, Patrick and Abby pose with the adorable cake they made for the feast.

After seeing the post of Patrick, Chris could not help but highlight in a fun way the “composition” remarkable image.

“It is an extraordinary image,” said the actor, married to the sister of Patrick. Katherine Schwarzeneggercommented. “Who was your photographer? Clearly someone with an eye incredible. Composition remarkable.”

In response to the comment, Patrick gave Chris his credit, writing, “you have done well mr. (camera emoji).”

The exchange of social media, the duo shows how Chris became close to his family since he has made the connection with Katherine last year. It has been exactly 10 months since the couple has exchanged their vows in front of his family at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara.