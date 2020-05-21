Chris Pratt unveils a video of “forbidden” behind-the-scenes of Avengers Endgame that becomes viral

Since its release last week, Avengers : Endgame breaking attendance records in theatres. But during the shoot, the highly anticipated film by the fans has been the subject of a real blockade to prevent any leakage of information. The production would have even been forbidden to the comedians and to the technicians working on the shoot to film or take photos of the scenes. But it seems that Chris Prattalso head-burn as his character Star Lord, did that make instructions. The latter has not only defied the ban, but it has just unveiled a video of the behind the scenes of the shoot on his account Facebook. Even if, of course, the actor has waited a week after the release of the film to reveal these images the “forbidden”.

“I remember being blown away by this time on the set of the Avengers. Nobody was allowed to shoot anything with his phone. I said to myself, fuck ! No rule could prevent me from seizing this opportunity of a lifetime, and capture, this team of stars, a group that will probably never be together in the same room. We are so blessed,” thus wrote Chris Pratt in the caption of this video.

On these few images, we can indeed discover a real parterre de stars : Dave Bautista (Drax), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Elizabteh Olsen (Scarlet Witch), the lining of Karen Gillan (Nebula), but also that of Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Chris Evans (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (The soldier of the winter), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Sean Gunn (Kraglin) and of course Chris Pratt, who confesses that he is in the process of making “a video completely forbidden”.

Became viral, the video now counts nearly 12 million views.