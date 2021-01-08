CELEBRITIES

CHRIS PRATT WAS CONFUSED WITH CHRIS EVANS BY HIS FATHER-IN-LAW ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER

Posted on

There are several very good and beautiful Chris in Hollywood and it can happen to get confused and mistaken. But when one of these Chris is your son-in-law, the mistake becomes a big slip … just like Arnold Schwarzenegger did.

The celebrated Terminator actor virtually connected with Chris Pratt, who married his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, and named him Chris … Evans!

 

” Hi Chris Evans! – began the 73-year-old, immediately realizing the slip – Oh no, not Chris Evans. Sorry, I ruined everything from the start, Chris Pratt “.

He also showed that he had a card with the right name on hand – Chris Pratt – too bad he didn’t read it: ” I didn’t look at the card. Sorry, I should know your name. I should know your name for sure, you are my favorite son-in-law, “ he added, trying to catch up a little.

But the flattery was immediately unmasked: ” I’m your only son-in-law – replied Chris Pratt laughing – I bet I’m your favorite “.

You can see this moment in the video:

This virtual chat was held within a larger one organized by Chris Pratt to raise money for the Greater Good charity.

In addition to his father-in-law, he has gathered some famous friends such as Robert Downey Jr. and Jamie Foxx and managed to raise a whopping 615 thousand dollars.

Last year, the star and wife Katherine welcomed their first daughter, named Lyla Maria.

