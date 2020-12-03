CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen asks that mothers not be pressured to breastfeed their children

The mother of three draws attention to the issue of breastfeeding and asked to ‘normalize the formula’.

A mother of three children, including the last one, Jack, who died before birth, Chrissy Teigen drew attention to the issue of breastfeeding and called for ‘normalizing the formula.

The model, the wife of John Legend, admitted that she felt ‘ashamed’ of having difficulty breastfeeding when her four-year-old Luna and two-year-old Miles were babies and believe that the situation should change to give more support to mothers who do not. they do and choose to use bottles of milk formula, instead of making them feel bad.

Chrissy said on her Twitter account: “Okay, I’m going to say something and all of you are definitely going to turn it into something, but here it goes: normalize the formula,” she commented. “Normalizing breastfeeding is a great and wonderful thing, but I felt very embarrassed to have to use formula due to lack of milk, due to depression and other problems. People have surrogate mothers, people have trouble breastfeeding, and all you hear as an anxious new mom is about the best way to breastfeed. Normalizing breastfeeding is great. Normalizing the formula is great too! so yeah that’s it! Normalize the formula! Your baby will look BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT AND WILL BE GOOD. ”, She pointed out.

Chrissy, who recently lost her third child to husband John Legend, Jack, mid-pregnancy, recalled how she went ‘crazy’ when trying to express her breast milk and admitted that the stress and guilt were too much for her.

As a result, the 35-year-old star asked people to stop pressuring new moms, regardless of how they decide to feed their babies.

