Chrissy Teigen deplores criticism of Meghan Markle for revealing abortion

The model was furious when she read criticism of Meghan on the networks after revealing her sad story of abortion.

Chrissy Teigen defended Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex decided to publicly share her miscarriage story. The model, wife of John Legend, also recently lost a son and did not like the criticism that Prince Harry’s wife received for exposing this sad moment they lived.

When a Twitter user criticized the 39-year-old former actress for writing a 1,000-word article about herself,’ Teigen was unable to accept it:

“And today’s absolute bullshit award goes to… Congratulations you piece of shit,” Chrissy wrote, later deleting the post and apologizing for her emphasis.

“Sorry, I forgot I’m trying to be cooler hahaha,” he explained later.

Chrissy Teigen recently said that she has wandered off social media a bit as she tries to recover from the loss of her third child. He said he hasn’t tweeted much lately because he’s “in a pit of depression and pain.”

“Don’t worry, since I have a lot of help around me to improve and they will fix me soon,” he emphasized.

Other celebrities supported Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to publicly share their loss.

Markle, the mother of Archie Harrison, 18 months, explained in her essay for The New York Times that she considers sharing her experience a step “towards healing.”