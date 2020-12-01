Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

The model has confessed that she has not tweeted much because she is still not well after the death of the child she was expecting.

Chrissy Teigen has withdrawn from social media when she found herself in a “hole of grief and depression” following the tragic loss of her son Jack in September.

“I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a depression hole, but don’t worry, I have so much help around me to improve and they will fix me soon,” the 34-year-old model wrote via Twitter.

She added: “I’ll be back when I’m better and ready to pick up and you can come in and grab me, okay? Thank you and I love you! ”

Chrissy previously revealed in an emotional Instagram post that Jack was stillborn after she endured several serious complications during the pregnancy.