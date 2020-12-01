CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

Posted on

The model has confessed that she has not tweeted much because she is still not well after the death of the child she was expecting.

Chrissy Teigen has withdrawn from social media when she found herself in a “hole of grief and depression” following the tragic loss of her son Jack in September.

“I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a depression hole, but don’t worry, I have so much help around me to improve and they will fix me soon,” the 34-year-old model wrote via Twitter.

She added: “I’ll be back when I’m better and ready to pick up and you can come in and grab me, okay? Thank you and I love you! ”

Chrissy previously revealed in an emotional Instagram post that Jack was stillborn after she endured several serious complications during the pregnancy.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

18.5K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath
3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project
2.8K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys
2.5K
CELEBRITIES

KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO
2.2K
Games

Geometry Dash Download Full Game Latest Version
2.1K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version
2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott
1.9K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER
1.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’
974
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles
To Top