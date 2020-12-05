CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen recounts the most shameful situation she has ever experienced

Posted on

The model posted on her Twitter account that calling someone by the wrong name is the most “embarrassing” thing.

The model Chrissy Teigen has revealed her most embarrassing situation in a funny post on social networks.

Teigen tweeted that calling someone by the wrong name is the most “embarrassing” thing in the “whole world.”

She tweeted: “To me, the most embarrassing thing about everything, everything, everything, everything, everything, everything, everyone, how I want to melt in a puddle and jump down a drain into the ocean, then boil to steam and fly into the atmosphere. , is calling someone with the wrong name. “

The model, who is married to musician John Legend, shared in a network tweet that she wouldn’t mind being called by the wrong name.

“In the meantime, if any of us – any of us! – were called by the wrong name, WOULD WE NOT CARE? I can’t imagine worrying. John could be. I wouldn’t mind, ”he wrote.

