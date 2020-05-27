Chrissy Teigen reveals without taboo her next plastic surgery operation

Chrissy Teigen told all of her next cosmetic surgery procedure in a publication on Instagram this Wednesday, may 27. The star has received numerous supports.

Chrissy Teigen loses nothing of its natural. Whereas other centers would overtake social networks the time to undergo a plastic surgery operation before reappearing miraculously transformed, author of cookery books is more transparent with its subscribers in Instagram. This Wednesday, may 27, she posted a message informing him of his next intervention, without any taboo.

“Hi, hi ! I mentioned on Twitter the test Covid-19 that I have past because soon I will be having surgery, begins to the wife of John Legend. I can understand that, a lot of people have been curious (and curious !). So I’ll say it here : I do remove my fake breasts !“details-t-it.

“I adored them for several years, but now that I no longer want. I would like to be able to buttoning a dress that fits well to my size, I will be able to lie down comfortably on the stomach. Nothing more ! Do not worry for my health. I will always have breasts, but now this will not be that fat. And that is all that is a nipple, at the base. A ridiculous and wonderful bag of grease“concludes Chrissy Teigen.

“We love these big bags of fat !”

Internet users, including her friends, the stars, have supported the mom of Luna and Miles. “We love these big bags of fat !”, exclaimed Tess Holliday. “It changes the life. You’re going to love. I did remove mine last year, I couldn’t take it anymore“said Ayesha Curry.

“Yet how many times can I say I love you, before it became weird because we do not know ?”, “I am so happy for you. I did remove mine the mine three years ago and I could not better carry me. Your body and your beautiful children will thank you”, “I’ve made in the last year. It was the best decision that I made. Divorced and ready to be loved with my C cup”, “It supports you, girl ! You’re beautiful, anyway ! It’s been years that I think to remove mine ! I love your way of sharing the highs and lows of your womanhood, your motherhood, and also post stuff more futile during the containment“can it still be read among the comments.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news