Chrissy Teigen uses the main arguments against the trolls… Katy Perry has a cute nickname for his future girl…

July 16, 2020

Chrissy Teigen uses the main arguments against the trolls

The model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are the targets of rumors about a possible visit of a private plane on the island of Jeffrey Epstein. This has given rise to an attack of trolls on Twitter and a response to the drastic, the young woman, ulcerated :

“I’ve blocked more than a million people. A million and I am being harassed by psychopaths. So spare me your “ignore them, it’s just “trolls”,” “, tweeted the star on Wednesday 15 July. Also announced that it intends to lawsuits and leave Twitter, where she has more than 13 million fans, if not stopped.

