Chrissy Teigen uses the main arguments against the trolls… Katy Perry has a cute nickname for his future girl…

The model Chrissy Teigen — Los Angeles Times/Polaris/Starface



July 16, 2020

Chrissy Teigen uses the main arguments against the trolls

The model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are the targets of rumors about a possible visit of a private plane on the island of Jeffrey Epstein. This has given rise to an attack of trolls on Twitter and a response to the drastic, the young woman, ulcerated :

“I’ve blocked more than a million people. A million and I am being harassed by psychopaths. So spare me your “ignore them, it’s just “trolls”,” “, tweeted the star on Wednesday 15 July. Also announced that it intends to lawsuits and leave Twitter, where she has more than 13 million fans, if not stopped.

To counter the spread of hate, which follows the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, the former partner of billionaire pedophile died, Chrissy Teigen had already cleaned the 60,000 tweets, and he confessed that he was afraid of “for the life of your family”, due to the persistence of the trolls.

“Everyone thinks that I’m guilty because I’m on the defensive. You realize that I try to pedophilia, no ? “he told to explain his decision.

Katy Perry has a cute nickname for your future daughter

Katy Perry has set the containment to take advantage to make the most of your pregnancy. She recently said in an interview to the radio Hits Radio she had even found a fun nickname for the future baby : “Kicky Perry “, in homage to the kicks of the baby in the womb, the bombarde, a ” storm “, according to her. But the singer is not just a nickname, according to the day of Today, is reflected in the name of the girl’s future and it has been suggested that a Flower, the Flower that was in the air. Bloom means flower in French… what would a flower girl !

The singer, who is about to give birth in August, was commissioned also as your companion Orlando Bloom had to help her often to walk and claims that it ” sways like a duck “, “breathe strong, fills the lungs,” and found it ” noisy and annoying “. Also you have cravings : “I eat a lot of ice with flavor,” she says. In terms of your navel out proudly from its hiding place, she says : “I would not say that this is my worst nightmare, but it is definitely a nightmare unlikely to happen. “

The singer is not yet known who will be born in the first place, the baby or the album that you are preparing.

Jim Carrey says that Renée Zellweger has been his last great love

It’s been 20 years since Jim Carrey went out briefly with Renee Zellweger, but the romance has marked definitely the actor. He confessed during an interview on the Howard Stern Show in SiriusXM about his book semi-biographical A few “memories” and Misinformationthat Renée Zellweger had been ” his last great love.” He admits, however, also have no regret about this.

According to Vanity Fairdirector Bobby Farrelly says Jim Carrey is “immediately fell in love with the actress on the set of the shoot ! But also that Renee Zellwegger was more hesitant, not ready to mix your work and the love of life. The end of the shoot was the beginning of their romance. A relationship, which the actress describes as ” quite unexpected and beautiful.”