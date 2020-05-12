Christian Bale has some advice for Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson will Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Batman to be released in theatres on June 23, 2021, the film is directed by Matt Reeves ( the origin of The planet of the apes or Cloverfield) . This announcement has sparked many reactions, more or less mixed but it is Robert who will lace up the tights of the bald man – mouse after Ben Affleck and Christian Balewho has played Batman in the trilogy The Dark Knight the filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

During the Toronto film Festival, Christian Bale gave an interview to Varietyhe was asked about the choice of Robert Pattinson to embody Batman : “Good choice ! It is interesting . “ Christian has already mentioned the process is time-consuming to wear and remove the Batsuit ( the costume of the super – hero ) it is necessary to appeal to more people . . . He continues and gives a tip to Robert, the same council that he had already shared with Ben Affleck : “You have nothing of a super hero when you can’t make it to the toilet without the help of someone. “

So, before going to protect this good old town of Gotham Cityhe must ensure that he is able to go to the toilet alone !