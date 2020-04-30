Christian Bale in the face of Chris Hemsworth in Thor-Love and Thunder ?

Christian Bale at Marvel ? 8 years after having put an end to his career in DC as a Batman for Christopher Nolan, the british actor is tipped to integrate the cast of Thor : Love and Thunder that will Taika Waititi.

According to Collider, Christian Bale is currently in talks with Disney. The Hollywood Reporter has since confirmed this info. We imagine that the presence of Taika Waititi (Thor Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbitn, What we do in the shadows) behind the camera focuses at the highest point, the oscar-winning actor.

If Christian Bale accepts Thor, it will be the second actor to have interpreted Batman to integrate the MCU after Michael Keaton.

The shooting of Thor-Love and Thunder will start in a few months. The output of this 4th Thor is set to November 2021.

Natalie Portman will be back as Jane Foster and could become Thor in the feminine.

By then, France will discover Jojo Rabbitthe excellent comedy with nazis signed Taika Waititi expected in our classrooms as early as 29 January.