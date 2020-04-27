Christian Bale will be the big bad in-Love and Thunder

THOR 4-LOVE AND THUNDER – After several weeks of rumor, Christian Bale has been confirmed cast in the upcoming Marvel movie featuring the god of thunder.

[Mis à jour le 09 mars 2020 à 12h24] It is a rumor that had been circulating since a few weeks and that has been confirmed by a cast member ! Christian Bale will be well in the casting for Thor 4 : Love and Thunder. And there will be not any role because the actor, who played Batman for Christopher Nolan, went on to portray the villain of this new adventure Marvel. however, we do not know exactly who will be his character. According to some rumors, it could be Balder, the illegitimate son of Odin, after that the sister’s hidden Thor has been introduced in Thor Ragnarok. It is his co-star, Tessa Thompson (the interpreter of Valkyrie), who confirmed the news to the micro of Entertainment weekly a few days ago.

Christian Bale has joined the cast of the highly anticipated Thor 4. After Thor Ragnarok and Avengers Endgame, it is imagined that the character of Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth was going to take his retirement. At least, this is what he had the air of covet at the end of the fourth episode of the Avengers since he was in space in the company of the Guardians of the galaxy. This will not be the case, since the god of thunder will be back at the cinema in Thor : Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi (Thor Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit).

Natalie Portman back

In this Thor 4, expected to be November 5, 2021 in the USA and probably two days before in France, one will thus find Chris Hemsworth in the role of Thor, but also Tessa Thompson in the role of Valkyrie. As a reminder, it is now monarch of the new Asgard following the capitulation of Thor. The actress has also announced that his character would have to heart to “seek his queen” in Thor 4, announcing, therefore, that Valkyrie would be the first super-heroine LGBTQ+ of the film world Marvel. But this is not the only announcement since this sequence from the panel dedicated to the Marvel movie ended with the revelation that Natalie Portman was in the MCU. And this time, it is she who holds the hammer Mjöllnir !

An announcement all the more striking that Natalie Portman had not been seen in a Marvel movie since Thor 2 (2013), and it is thought to be angry with Marvel Studios. Obviously, it is not and the studio owned by Disney to make Jane Foster, her character in the universe, a super-heroine by the name of Mighty Thor. Taika Waititi has also confirmed she would take this name in his film, in reference to the series of comics the Mighty Thor written by Jason Aaron in which Jane Foster shows himself worthy to be the bearer of the hammer of legend Mjöllnir and of the powers of Thor.

Thor 4-Love and Thunder – Theater release on November 5, 2021 in the United States