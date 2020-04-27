Christian Bale will be the big bad in-Love and Thunder

By
James Reno
-
0
34



Thor 4 : Christian Bale will be the big bad in-Love and Thunder

THOR 4-LOVE AND THUNDER – After several weeks of rumor, Christian Bale has been confirmed cast in the upcoming Marvel movie featuring the god of thunder.

[Mis à jour le 09 mars 2020 à 12h24] It is a rumor that had been circulating since a few weeks and that has been confirmed by a cast member ! Christian Bale will be well in the casting for Thor 4 : Love and Thunder. And there will be not any role because the actor, who played Batman for Christopher Nolan, went on to portray the villain of this new adventure Marvel. however, we do not know exactly who will be his character. According to some rumors, it could be Balder, the illegitimate son of Odin, after that the sister’s hidden Thor has been introduced in Thor Ragnarok. It is his co-star, Tessa Thompson (the interpreter of Valkyrie), who confirmed the news to the micro of Entertainment weekly a few days ago.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here