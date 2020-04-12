Christian bothers to Lazio with a training

ROME.

After that in the previous days is filtraran photographs of a supposed training session of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo in a stadium of Madeirathe director of communication of the Lazio, Arturo Diaconale, he expressed his disagreement with a possible “inequality of conditions” in the clubs of the Serie A.

The players of the Lazio stayed in the house, but I saw, instead, that in Portugal showed some wonderful pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo training at a football field. Others were trained to quietly overseas, we were not able to,” stated the leader for a radio local.

To only a point out of the lead, occupied by Juventus’s own ‘CR7’, the set of the Italian capital has established itself as a serious candidate to win the title of the Series To and to end with the hegemony in the game of the Italian “Vecchia Signora.”

Despite his words, Diaconale acknowledged not to be a personal criticism of the Portuguese, and commented: “I think that did well, professional athletes need to be active, but those who stayed in Italy did not have that advantage”.

Just yesterday the minister of Sport in Italy, Vincenzo Spadafora, showed his intention that the sports activities, including workouts of the Series, will resume on the 4th may.

