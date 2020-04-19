Christian creates controversy video party with 18 people | Football International

Cristiano Ronaldo once again the center of criticism, this time by a video that sees him in a birthday party with almost 20 people.

In the same looks to the crack of the Juventus with his partner, Georgina Rodriguezcelebrating the anniversary of his niece.

In the images, posted on social networks, you can also see among the attendees to the mother of Christian, Dolores Aveirorecently

recovered from a stroke

.

Beyond the party, what more criticism has been generated in the Portuguese language has been the fact that in a room can have up to 18 people, who are not taking into account the rules of hygiene and security during the crisis of the coronavirus.

If that weren’t enough, a couple of weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo had already won a number of voices against it after going out for a walk with his sons and his wife through the streets of Funchal.