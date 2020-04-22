Christian is made of, Messi has the talent of God: Cassano

Editorial Mediotiempo

So useless to compare to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for Antonio Cassano the former player Italian ensures that one treats of a footballer to whom God gave everything to be the best of the story, while the other is something “manufactured” and therefore does not have the same value.

“Cristiano gives a fuck the team, do not want to give assistance, only thinks on making goals. Christian is a talent built, Messi you have to set it with Jordan, with Federer and Maradonais something that never we will see,” said Cassano to Sky Sports Italy.

“It is impossible to deny that Christian is a total champion, but will never be at the level of Messiit’s the truth and that no one is offended. Messi gave him the talent of mother nature, God, I’ll stay with him for always above Ronaldo,” he added.

It should be noted that Antonio Cassano named his second son as Lionel in honour of Messi, with whom he never shared computer, but that is a real fanatic “bone-colored”.

‘IN MADRID I TOOK A SHIT LIFE’

You probably don’t have anything to do, but coincidentally Cassano saved bad memories of Real Madrid, the team that CR7 won everything, and is the leading scorer in history.

“It was the era of the Galacticos, had six and a half years of contract, but I was just 18 months because I ended up outside of the template, and each Friday he caught a private flight to return to Rome. He ate like a dog and I did not sleep, lived a life of shit“, mentioned in an interview in 2018 recalling your step by the Merengues that was January of 2006 to June of 2007.