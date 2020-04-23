Christian Martinoli confessed that invented names in a party of Saints

Christian Martinolifamous narrator of TV Azteca, confessed to the curious story behind the game more complicated than has been mentioned and the reason why it was so difficult.

The sports journalist said in the Live of RECORD with Carlos Ponce de León I was obliged to invent names in a meeting Saintsas André Marín boycotted the transmission of the tv station of the Ajusco.

“The most difficult that I have narrated was a Santos Laguna against Santos of Brazil, I had to tell the story of the second time of the inauguration of the TSMbut it was because Marin boicoteaba transmissions and not sent us the names of the alternates, so I had to start making up names, apart Santos of Brazil he made nine changes,” he said.

Over the last few years in which he worked with Marin, whom he called “the critter’s largest”, Martinoli he acknowledged that he suffered a lot.

“Marin ceased to be professional to the end, it was an ordeal to work with him,” he said.

