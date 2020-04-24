Christian Martinoli goes back to tundir Televisa and reiterates its loyalty to TV Azteca

During an interview granted to the journal Recordthe controversial commentator and narrator of TV Azteca Christian Martinoli, he said that never in his life would work for Televisa Deportes in this TUDN, because you don’t like the way of working of the company and that he would prefer to die of hunger before they set a foot there.

“I reiterate that I prefer to die of hunger to work at Televisa. I have No issue in repeating it, I would go to Televisa, because I don’t think that I want and I don’t like to be there,” confessed the journalist.

In addition, Martinoli gave everything to TUDN, not to know how to lose during transmissions at football games, now in the choose MXexpressing your happiness why are you trying to do anything to make them lose in the fight for the rating when before, Televisa was the one that dominated in that aspect.

Martinoli says that never would work in Televisa. Photo: Twitter

