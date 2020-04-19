Christian Martinoli is a mockery of TUDN and Tuca false in the choose MX

Editorial Mediotiempo

The rivalry between TUDN and Aztec Sports on the broadcasts of the choose MX it continues to grow and now it was the turn of attack by part of the Ajusco and Christian Martinoli, who, true to his style, mocked the competition, and the imitator of Ricardo Ferretti that appeared in the game between America and Tigers of the Day 2.

This Sunday, in the preview of the match between Chivas and Toluca, the Tuca came out to the theme, so that the rapporteur did not let the opportunity pass to throw it against the Televisa and their attempts to put humor to the Liga virtual.

“The Tuca original, not that fake you then get, is sad. Already do not know what to put, is sad, “he said Martinoli before sending to pause.

And is that the inclusion of the dual of the DT of Tigers not liked for nothing to the fans, who complained on social networks and made memes about it.

For his part, in Aztec the strategy of putting their commentators stellar in the games of the choose MX has gone out more than well, to such a degree that went out of its transmission only for the Internet to put them on television and at times stellar.