Christian Martinoli rejected a million-dollar offer of Televisa

Editorial Mediotiempo

CDMX / 19.04.2020 21:53:07





Christian Martinoli is without a doubt the rapporteur of football’s most popular Mexico; her unique style with Luis Garcia and company has made to TV Azteca, winning in rating multiple events due to the empathy that viewers have with him, however, at some point Televisa attempt to ‘steal it’, although the narrator was faithful to your company.

It was the same Christian who was in a Instagram Live of ‘Hold on Sports’ that after the World cup south Africa 2010, Grey Taylor, a famous promoter in the mexican soccerapproached him to try to convince him to go to Televisahowever I never doubted and remained firm with Aztec.

And it is that trust that the chain of Ajusco he has been given throughout his career, Martinoli constantly grateful to you, to the extent of saying that will never leave.

“I’ve always said, I am going to go Aztec on the day that I run or when I die“he said in an interview with Monica Garza a few years ago.

ESPN ALSO SEARCHED FOR

Without giving the exact date, Martinoli also revealed that ESPN with José Ramón Fernández, tried to bring it to their trench, the same thing that Telemundoalthough this last option the deshechó completely since I had to move to United States.

The journalist has already 24 years working for TV Aztecaeither as a driver program, a reporter, and as the narrator star from the 2002 World cup side Emilio Fernando Alonso.