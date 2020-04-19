Christian Martinoli rejected an offer of Televisa Deportes

The Fans

The rivalry between Televisa and TV Azteca have several years, which has shown more in the sports arena, where San Angel have been attempted by all sides to overcome the commentators of the Ajusco, Christian Martinoli and Luis Garciawho are to the liking of the football fans.

During this quarantine, Martinoli revealed in an interview that he had in Instagram Live for Hang On Sports that after the World cup in south Africa 2010, the famous promoter of players, Grey Taylor, came up with him to ask him if you would listen to an offer of Televisa (Sports), which today is TUDN, which he did not hesitate a second and immediately he ruled out that possibility.

He also stated that they were not the only ones who searched for him, ESPN and Telemundo they made him several offers; however, did not accept any, because at that time she had to move to the united States.

Christian Martinoli renewed contract with TV Azteca, which links it with the company until 2026, once the end of the World that will be organized by Mexico with the united States and Canada.

Currently, Martinoli and Luis Garcia are considered as the best team in the narratives soccer, which exerts a lot of pressure to your competition, just as stated Raoul Chicken Ortiz in an interview a few weeks ago.

