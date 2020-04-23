Christian Martinoli reveals the reason why he distanced himself from André Marin

In a interviewthrough video call with the journalist Michael Gorwitz and the former soccer player Carlos Hermosillo, Christian Martinoli told the reasons that does not get along with your former partner TV Azteca, André Marín, who now works for the program ‘The last word’of Fox Sports; this was in the online program ‘Confessions of Quarantine’, which was broadcast on the networks social Telemundo Sports.

For many years, it was different rumors on the reasons for that ended this friendshiphowever, in this interview, Martinoli he confessed the truth and assured that following the departure of José Ramón Fernández of the station of the Ajusco, André thought that I would give that sincetherefore, for a long time, it turned into a nightmare for allbecause he wanted to be the the main figure of Sports and run over whoever is put in front: “We were very good friends, until he was head or felt head”, he said.

In addition, he said that would never work with himas the worst companion with which he has worked: “The ‘bug’ bigger I have worked with in my career it is André Marin, that is what I am clear, is something that will not recommend ever”.

Also, he mentioned that when they appointed to Pablo Latapí as the new head of sports at TV Azteca, Marin saw the opportunity to ‘make your own’: “When André saw that everything was free, tried being the important figure of the department, but I had a boss who was coming out of news and they put him because he’s going to Guadalajara and you like football”.

To the questions of Gorwitzand with tone sarcasticthe commentator revealed the the reason why it is broke all relationship with André, who came to be considered as a friend; confessed that he and Luis Garcia he would run the company because you didn’t like her style of narratingsince Marin was to narrate the games in a more traditional way, without so many jokeshowever the directors of Aztec are not allowed.

“Nothing, is that we wanted to run Luis Garcia and to me, something that I imagine that Televisa would have been good, but was not allowed in the channel, because he did not like that we were cynics the air, because he was of the old guardand he did not want that, it is what I assume. I I stopped to speak to him in 2007but I worked still four more years with it,” he said.

Finished off by saying: “When you go to the work thinking about how you want to run all the time, from there you have to be competing against the in and against the of outside” concluded the commentator.

