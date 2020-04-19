Christian McCaffrey will sign a contract record to become the rusher the highest paid of the NFL

“I’m so excited to continue my career in Carolina,” said McCaffrey at ESPN. “I would like to thank Mr. (David) Tepper, Marty Hurney and coach (Matt) Rhule for the opportunity to help lead this great franchise, and to all my teammates for their help throughout the process. And to the fans of the Panthers, stay strong ! “

McCaffrey was chosen with the eighth overall selection of the draft 2017 by the Panthers of the University of Stanford.

The player of 23 years, is entering the fourth year of his contract, rookie with two years remaining, is now committed to play in Carolina until the end of the season 2025.

Join the ranks of legends

To be the bearer of balloon the best paid in the history of the NFL is the reward of McCaffrey became the third rusher in league history to run at the same time on at least 1000 yards and to gain 1000 yards in the same season.

He joins Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999) after finishing with 1 387 yards rushing and 1, 005-yard reception last season, and 19 touchdowns in total.

McCaffrey, who is the son of three-time winner of the Super Bowl Ed McCaffrey, has recorded 116 catches in 2019, the largest number ever achieved by a carrier of the ball and beating his own record of 107 set in 2018.

He has earned two selections to the All-Pro during his three seasons in the NFL, which an honour for the first team in 2019.

During his time with the Panthers, the team had a comprehensive record of 23-25.