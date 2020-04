Christian McCaffrey will sign a contract record to become the rusher the highest paid of the NFL

The new agreement means that McCaffrey would earn on average $ 16 million per year. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN, citing separately from anonymous sources, reported the contract agreement. McCaffrey retweeted the news published by the journalist, ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

On average, the gains Would exceed the annual salary of the Dallas Cowboys, the rusher Ezekiel Elliott, who was previously the holder of the ball the better-paid, sources reported. Elliott earns 15 million dollars per season.

“I’m so excited to continue my career in Carolina,” said McCaffrey at ESPN. “I would like to thank Mr. (David) Tepper, Marty Hurney and coach (Matt) Rhule for the opportunity to help lead this great franchise, and to all my teammates for their help throughout the process. And to the fans of the Panthers, stay strong ! “

CNN has reached out to the Carolina Panthers.