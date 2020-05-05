Christie’s is organising a sale for the benefit of the research on the Covid-19

May 4, 2020 – (AFP) – The auction house Christie’s will hold a sale in June for the benefit of the funds of the association, amfAR is dedicated to research on the Covid-19, to compensate for the cancellation of his famous gala, social event lighthouse on the sidelines of the Cannes film festival.

The amfAR gala in 2019 with the particular model Kendall Jenner at the center – AFP

All the proceeds from the sale will go to the new fund recently established by the association.

A series of works have been given by collectors and by the artists themselves, some never before exhibited in public, said Christie’s in a press release published on Monday. The exact date of the sale, titled “From the Studio” has not been announced but it “coincide” with the big sales of the spring’s New York Christie’s, which have been postponed to the week of June 22.

As to the list of works, it will be announced progressively during the month of may.

AmfAR was founded in 1985 in the United States, under the presidency of the actress Elizabeth Taylor. Since then, it has invested more than $ 550 million in research programs on aids, thanks to donations.

Last year, the amfAR gala and its auction have helped raise $ 15 million, in the presence of celebrities such as Mariah Carey and Kendall Jenner, with a napkin billed 13, 000.

The gala is held each year to Cap d’antibes (Alpes-Maritimes), on the sidelines of the Cannes film festival, but was cancelled this year because of the pandemic.