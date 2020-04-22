Christina Milian becomes the muse of the brand Rihanna !

Christina Milian progresses a breakneck speed. It is so versatile that she has tested several trades. The singer, dancer, producer. But also actress and facilitator.

Recently, the young woman has had the chance to work in a field where it had already worked 10 years ago.

This is the lovely profession of mom. Well, yes ! The last January 20, the pretty brunette has therefore given birth to a little boy named Isaiah. And the father is none other than M Pokora !

Christina Milian confined with Matt Pokora : video teases will make you laugh

The family is very happy. She never hesitates to share her beautiful moments in this difficult period related to the sars coronavirus.

But a few months after her pregnancy, Christina Milian has taken the bull by the beast. Neither one nor two, she is handing in the work.

Christina Milian, very sexy

And this time, she was able to test the role of muse. Christina Milian is so proud. It should be said that she has worked hard to recover her beautiful body.

This Wednesday, April 15th, the partner of M Pokora is very sexy on Instagram. She wears the lingerie for the latest collection of Rihanna.

In his last photo on his account Instagram, the young mother confessed that she had confidence in her :” Having self-confidence is the key “.

And one thing is for sure ! Keeping his little yellow happy amply to his fans.

