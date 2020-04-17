Christina Milian is atmosphere on a piece of Drake on Instagram !

The containment does not stop Christina Milian ! The love of M Pokora benefits… to ambiancer on a piece of Drake !

Christina Milian in containment, it sends ! The beautiful stay at home M Pokora, Violet and Isaiah… It does not lose the moral ! This morning, it will atmosphere on a Drake, it’s been a pleasure !

The containment may seem like a long time. At the end of a month, one can quickly get bored, run in circles… Or even argue. Stay with the same people for several weeks may indeed be a problem…

But not for Christina ! The american singer isn’t having it. She will take her children, to get their hair done by Violet… She also spends a bit of time to cook.

The beautiful seems in a good mood… And that means a good mood, says music ! It will atmosphere on a small Toosie Slide in his story Insta ! A good motivation for the day !

Since the beginning of the confinement, Christina Milian seems to be so happy… She plays on Tiktok with his familyshe can also take care of his children… He does not need more, obviously !

Christina Milian : a small Drake and it’s starts

Drake remains a very good basis for Christina Milian. The singer had taken M Pokora a concert of the rapper in 2018… The two lovers were the same dressed the same for the same opportunity !

Logical, therefore, to see the beautiful post a music of him to put himself in a good mood… All the more that it is necessary to motivate yourself and keep smiling when you should stay home !

The containment continues in the United Statesthe coronavirus is rampant… It is necessary to find motivation, and smile. Christina Milian find out when it is mood on Drake, and it’s good !

Therefore, we advise you to do the same at least once a day… Uno good sound, and one finds quickly the smile for the day. In the meantime the 11th of may !

Tags : Christina Milian – christina milian containment – Christina Milian coronavirus – Christina Milian M Pokora – Christina Milian – Violet- m pokora containment – M Pokora coronavirus