Christina Milian is very worried about the future, “I pray for the peace” !

In social networks, Christina Milian has said that he is worried about the future. She said she prayed “for the peace”.

Very worried about what is happening in the world at this time, Christina Milian, has written a beautiful message for his fans. And she did so through its History Insagram.

Christina Milian is very active on Instagram. The young woman shares the lesser of its facts and gestures. And his community loves it.

A piece of your little Isaiah, the beautiful brunette does not hesitate to give you the news through their Stories, Instagram… While the preservation of your face, of course.

In The United States, the health care crisis is much more difficult to handle that in France. Then don’t take any risk that could endanger your little baby, and her daughter, Violet.

In his recent Stories, Instagram, she shares with us her activity of the day. At this time, she spoils her little Isaiah, and Jordan, for example.

Yesterday, the young girl has stopped to speak to his heart to talk about the current situation. She brings up the fact that she prays a lot for the spread of peace.

Christina Milian, very worried about the future, she prays for peace

It is very concerned by the current crisis of the health, Christina Milian has published several short Stories on Instagram. Evokes the world of tomorrow, with a lot of philosophy.

She said : “Good day, my friends and my family. Things are crazy at the moment and wish them peace and security in all its homes.” And the bride of M Pokora did not stop there.

As well, has been chained : “You’re still in quarantine or experience something difficult, I pray for all of you and I wish you the love and the light “. A tender message is very poignant announced by the young woman in a taxi.

And it is not the only one to write the message of peace on social networks. Since the beginning of the detention, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus or Selena Gomez have had to stop to give your love to your fans all over the world.

Tags : news of Christina Milian – Christina Milian – Christina Milian 2020 – Christina Milian news – Christina Milian covid-19 – Christina Milian message – Christina Milian peace