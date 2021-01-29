Christina Milian reveals more Isaiah with a flag in her hands!

Through her Instagram story, Christina Milian cracked her followers by immortalizing her little Isaiah with the flag of Puerto Rico!

Beware, Christina Milian’s new post may melt you down. On the Web, M Pokora’s sweetheart shared a rare shot of their little Isaiah! And you can even guess her adorable little porridge behind the flag of Puerto Rico.

To this day, Christina Milian is one of the stars to follow absolutely on social networks! On Instagram, the star can boast an incredible community with 6.4 million followers.

On a daily basis, her private life is very passionate about her fans. But also the tabloids. For several years, the pretty brunette has been in love with singer M Pokora.

On the Web and in the media, Christina Milian keeps making fiery statements to her man. And she takes great pleasure in spreading their happiness on her social networks.

“It makes me so happy. She clearly outperforms all the other men I’ve been with,” the singer told Star magazine. But also: “Whatever we do, we have fun together!”

And that’s not all! Mr. Pokora is also said to be an outstanding stepfather with the eldest daughter Violet from her past relationship with singer The-Dream.

« They have a great relationship, I couldn’t have hoped for a better relationship,” said Christina Milian, who is always known for our “Star” colleagues. As a true mother hen, her children are her priority and they come first.

On Wednesday, January 27, the star cracked her followers again by unveiling a new photo of her son Isaiah. The proof in pictures!

CHRISTINA MILIAN: HER SON ISAIAH PROUDLY FLIES THE FLAG OF PUERTO RICO!

Christina Milian’s personality loves to discover all the cultures of the world. And her son is as immersed in French culture as that of the United States.

Facing the camera, Violet’s little brother proudly displays the Puerto Rico flag. “Represents”, captioned the interpreter of“Liar.” You may also notice that one could almost guess the pretty features of little Isaiah’s face.

Since her birth, Christina Milian and M Pokora have struggled to preserve her anonymity. However, the two stars very often share the many activities they do with her on the Web.

And their little Isaiah, who seems very awake, is growing up in plain sight! In a few weeks, she will become a big brother.

Last December, her famous mother made her third pregnancy official via her social networks! Filled, she gladly immortalizes the evolution of her baby bump on Instagram.

At the moment, no one knows the kind of baby to come. And the bets are already on! But we should have the answer soon… We can’t wait, don’t you?!