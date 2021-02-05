Christina Milian sexy in Savage x Fenty with her rounded baby bump!

Watch your eyes! On her Instagram account, Christina Milian caused a stir with a “Savage X Fenty” brand.

Bomb alert! Christina Milian has just been unanimous on the Web with an ultra-sexy outfit “Savage X Fenty”. You’ll see, his shot is worth a look.

We’re not introducing Christina Milian anymore! A versatile artist, the young woman likes to excel as much in the field of music as in the cinema.

A fashion enthusiast, the singer also makes numerous partnerships with the biggest brands. But on a daily basis, it is above all his private life that intrigues the tabloids but also his admirers.

To this day, Christina Milian is still in love with M Pokora! According to Paris Match, the lovebirds married last December at the town hall of the 8th arrondissement of Paris.

In the process, the performer of “A Girl Like Me” also formalized her 3rd pregnancy on her social networks. Last I heard, everything’s fine for the star.

Violet’s mom seems to be on top of her game. On her social media, M Pokora’s sweetheart readily exposes the evolution of her baby-bump.

At the moment, her community does not yet know the kind of her baby to come. But it won’t belong.

And the bets are already on! Meanwhile, Christina Milian seems to be totally pampered by those around her.

Being a true hen mom, the star immortalizes all the activities she does with Violet and her little Isaiah. In any case, this Wednesday, February 3, the performer of “Liar” has again made talk of her with this incredible cliché.

CHRISTINA MILIAN IGNITES THE WEB WITH A SAVAGE X FENTY OUTFIT!

As you can see, Christina Milian has bet on a sublime blue ensemble that has had its little effect on the Web. Facing the camera, the pretty brunette proudly displays her bouncing belly with one of the creations of singer Rihanna.

In just a few hours, his shot elicited multiple reactions. Even Khloé Kardashian (Editor’s note: Kim’s sister) liked her latest post!

“The most beautiful! I love it! ,” reads the publication. But also: “Wooow, woow sexy mama.”

On a daily basis, Christina Milian pays close attention to her image! The incendiary brunette alternates the looks according to her desires.

All his clothing choices are often unanimous with his followers. Whatever she wears everything suits him.

Fashion faux pas? Very little for the star who loves to give style lessons!

Even when she’s pregnant, the singer still wants to be on top. A few days ago, Christina Milian cracked her followers by immortalizing her impressive baby bump.

In the sequence, you could also notice that her baby to come was moving a lot in her belly. Unique moments that the star loves to share with her fans. We don’t count them anymore and we love them!