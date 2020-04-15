Christina Milian super sexy in the lingerie brand of Rihanna !

On the occasion of the release of the brand of lingerie of Rihanna, Christina Milian, is very sexy on Instagram !

Internet users are very thrilled to see that Christina Milian is the new spokesmodel for SavagexFenty, the brand of Rihanna ! MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Christina Milian progresses a breakneck speed. It is so versatile that she has tested several trades. The singer, dancer, producer. But also actress and facilitator.

Recently, the young woman has had the chance to work in a field in which she had worked 10 years previously.

This is the lovely profession of mom. Well, yes ! The last January 20, the pretty brunette has thus given birth to a little boy named Isaiah. And the father is none other than M Pokora !

Therefore, the family is very happy. She does not hesitate to share its the beautiful moments in this difficult period related to the sars coronavirus.

But a few months after her pregnancy, Christina Milian has therefore taken the bull by the horns. Neither one, nor two, it is given in the work.

Christina Milian, very sexy

And this time, she was able to test the role of muse. Christina Milian is so proud. It is necessary to say thatshe has worked hard to recover her beautiful body.

This Wednesday, April 15th, the partner of M Pokora had therefore been very sexy on Instagram. She wears the lingerie for the latest collection of Rihanna.

In his last photo on his account Instagram, the young mother, therefore, has confessed that she had confidence in her : ” Having self-confidence is the key “.

And one thing is for sure ! Its small held yellow thrilled ample to his fans. The positive comments are so very many :

“Oh, you is fabulous, it is amazing to have lost your mother’s stomach in a short time, I admire you. “, ” I know of one that should be happy ! In any case, I’ve found canon. “

Or : “You’re so beautiful ! Rihanna has chosen the right modelit, that’s for sure ! “

