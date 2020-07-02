Christina Ricci in danger ? The star obtained a measure of protection against her husband

On the 25th of June, Christina Ricci has called the Los Angeles police department to his home. The actress has obtained a measure of protection against her husband, James Heerdegen.

That happened in their house, california Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen ? As shown in the US Weeklythe actress has called the Los Angeles police department on the 25th of June last, to intervene in them. “The 25/06/20, at 9: 20 a.m., officers responded to a radio call of”domestic violence, have confirmed that the forces of law and order to the city of los angeles, the addition of “a report had been prepared”. In the place, that there are no visible injuries on the face and the body of Christina Ricci and have not arrested her husband, ensures The Explosion. But the actress has obtained a measure of protection, emergency James Heerdegenthat prohibits him from approaching her. Always according to our fellow citizens, has been in contact with a lawyer and plans to file for a divorce. Christina Ricci and her husband, who has a 5 year old son called Freddie met on the set of the short series Pan Am in the 2011, but began dating the following year.

It is in 2013, as they have announced their participation. “It’s more overwhelming than I thought, said the actress Us Weekly in may of this year, citing the preparation of your wedding on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York. The rumors are true : the organization of marriage is overwhelming.” He added that at the time that she was looking forward to becoming a mother : “I hope to have our own little world full of tiny beings !” And only two years later, she gave birth for the first time, a little boy who has changed your life. “The marriage shows your flaws in the way of dealing with things. Having a child forces you to grow at the speed of light, trusted Christina Ricci to The Edition in 2017. I am a totally different person to what I was before having my son.”

James Heerdegen, a man discreet

“Because I was so famous for being a child, I think I’ve been this immature for a very long time. This is what made me special. Then, at a certain point, in 35 years, this is not as “special ” immature”she continued. James Heerdegena cameraman who recently worked on the films Birdman and After that the Earth, is rather rare in public and on social networks. On the contrary, Christina Ricci. On Instagram, the actress posted in honour of her husband, on the 21st of June, on the occasion of the feast of the parents. Exchange of cards made with the hand that seemed to have been made by her son, she wrote : “We love you dad”. The year before, they had softened their subscribers by publishing a tender snapshot of her husband with his son. “Happy father’s dayhe wrote then. loveofourlives.”

