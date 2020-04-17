Christine and the Queens and Angela participate in the concert world of Lady Gaga

The singer Christine and the Queens — Zuma / Starface



The list of artists that will happen in One World: Together at Home is more amazing. Among the latest additions to date :

Christine and the Queens,

Angela, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez. It is what it is !

🚨BIG NEWS: We’ve just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @taylorswift13, and more. Tune in on April 18 to join the fight against the COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

Lady Gaga, who is organizing the event, has largely won the bet of bringing together the greatest international artists for a unique concert of several hours, and retransmitted in the world. In France, this mega show will be aired on France 2 and Cstar, between 2 and 4 o’clock in the morning, and then re-broadcast the same evening on France 2 of 22: 45 at 00h45 and in replay on MyCanal and FranceTv.

#Event @France2tv will broadcast the concert “One World: Together at Home” -Live on https://t.co/9jFuekii6j 18/04 from 21h to 2h

-Live on France 2 18/04 from 2h to 4h

-Replay on France 2 19/04 from 22h45 to 00h45

-REPLAY on https://t.co/9jFuekii6j #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/GmKKrv3Ocw — France2ServicePresse (@France2_Presse) April 10, 2020

No appeal to the gift

Pandemic requires, the artists will perform from their place of confinement, for the pleasure of the greatest number. There will be in effect for all tastes, between Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Andreo Bocelli,

Billie Eilish, J Balvin or even Alanis Morissette, Kesha, and

Keith Urban.

Can’t wait for you to see what we’ve put together! Tune in! 💕 https://t.co/v4owoA8QdM — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 14, 2020

Moreover, it is not a Telethon. No appeal to the gift on the part of the spectators will be launched. It is one of the desired points by Lady Gaga, as she had announced. “The funds will be harvested prior to this special event and we will not ask you for money during the show for a lot of reasons, and primarily because we are fully aware that unemployment is rising and people have trouble feeding their children. We want everyone to enjoy this concert, ” she explained to

Jimmy Kimmel, who will co-present the show with Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. The Mother Monster went looking for funds among large companies, like Apple, who has made a gift of $ 10 million announced by its CEO,

Tim Cook. For the moment, as the note

The Verge$ 35 million have been collected from 68 companies in the whole world.