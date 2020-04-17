Christine and the Queens and Angela participate in the concert world of Lady Gaga

One World: Together at Home is more and more incredible. Among the latest additions-date :  Christine and the Queens, Angela, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez. It is what it is !” data-reactid=”20″>The list of artists that are going to occur One World: Together at Home is more and more incredible. Among the latest additions to date : Christine and the Queens, Angela, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez. It is what it is !

