Christine and the Queens will participate in the benefit concert of Lady Gaga

Programming, like no other, to the benefit concert “One World: Together at Home”.

With the help of the World Health Organization, the benefit concert “One World: Together at Home”, an initiative of Lady Gaga, will be held this Saturday, April 18. It will bring together a multitude of international celebrities to provide the public confined a show off-hand.

We had already got wind of the intervention of renowned artists such as Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), Stevie Wonder, or Elton John and Lizzo at this event announced at the beginning of the month. The list is enlarged. Now complete, it displays a list stars so diverse that everyone will find footwear at its foot.

France, in particular, will be represented by Christine and the Queens, very present on the networks since the beginning of the confinement, and at the forefront of the news since the release of their beautiful EP The Vita Nuova. Angela is also on the long list which includes Chris Martin (Coldplay), Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Pharrell Williams (whose international hit Happy recently awarded the title of “song most listened to of the decade”), The Killers and many more

For us, the French, the huge concert confined will be broadcast live on the platform France.tv and on France 2, in the night of 18 to 19. A replay of two hours will be on the national channel at 22: 45 on Sunday 19 and will be available in replay “for 72 hours“on France.tv after The Parisian.