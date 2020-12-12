CELEBRITIES

CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR HAIR: MAKE YOUR HAIRSTYLE SPARKLE WITH EXTRA HEADBANDS AND ACCESSORIES

We’ve seen them sparkle on the latest Versace, Miu Miu, and Givenchy runways, but also light up the hairstyles of some of our favorite stars. Metal clips and architectural headbands, ready for the invasion of giant (extra) hair accessories?

We, absolutely yes. We like them because they manage to make even the fastest folds look fabulous, immediately giving an amazing effect.

For this reason, the jeweled headbands and rhinestone barrettes are perfect for quickly creating your Christmas or New Year’s hairstyle: just slip them in your hair and you are immediately the QUEEN of the Holidays.

Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Kaia Gerber look like princesses with their maxi pearl headbands. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber)

Bella Hadid chooses gold and rhinestones.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Rita Ora, Ashley Graham, and Ashley Benson with the classic of the season, in super padded fabric.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson)

Taylor Swift and the most romantic and precious floral circles.

And why not a real diamond crown-like Hailee Steinfeld?

As they said, not just headbands, but also dreamy clipsclasps, and clothespins. Here, again  Hailee Steinfeld at the highest degree of sparkle.

Then, two supermodels,  Gigi Hadid and  Behati Prinsloo  with Versace clips

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Lucy Hale and the Enchanted Half Harvest

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale)

