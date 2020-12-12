CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR HAIR: MAKE YOUR HAIRSTYLE SPARKLE WITH EXTRA HEADBANDS AND ACCESSORIES

We’ve seen them sparkle on the latest Versace, Miu Miu, and Givenchy runways, but also light up the hairstyles of some of our favorite stars. Metal clips and architectural headbands, ready for the invasion of giant (extra) hair accessories?

We, absolutely yes. We like them because they manage to make even the fastest folds look fabulous, immediately giving an amazing effect.

For this reason, the jeweled headbands and rhinestone barrettes are perfect for quickly creating your Christmas or New Year’s hairstyle: just slip them in your hair and you are immediately the QUEEN of the Holidays.

Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Kaia Gerber look like princesses with their maxi pearl headbands.

Bella Hadid chooses gold and rhinestones.

Rita Ora, Ashley Graham, and Ashley Benson with the classic of the season, in super padded fabric.

Taylor Swift and the most romantic and precious floral circles.

And why not a real diamond crown-like Hailee Steinfeld?

As they said, not just headbands, but also dreamy clips, clasps, and clothespins. Here, again Hailee Steinfeld at the highest degree of sparkle.

Then, two supermodels, Gigi Hadid and Behati Prinsloo with Versace clips

Lucy Hale and the Enchanted Half Harvest