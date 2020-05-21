Christophe Beaugrand, Kim Kardashian, Teheiura… the slide show people of the week

Slowly, but hopefully surely, life resumes its course… And people like anonymous come out the tip of their nose. Luckily, the sun is also at the rendez-vous. The (re)discovers the happiness of being together, as Sylvie Tellier who left Paris to find his people, drawing on the same occasion, the critics of the internet users. The singer Ciara, very pregnant, took advantage of the nice weather to sunbathe her baby bump imposing, as Katy Perry or the former candidate of Beijing Express, Alizée.

Other pouponnent, as Estelle Mosselyjust to be mom for the second time, or Teheiura (Koh-Lanta), which introduces us to her fourth child. The sweetness also emanates from the photographs ofAlizéeof Christophe Beaugrand and her family, who is celebrating the day against homophobia, or Kim Kardashian and his whole family at large.

But also Eva Longoria, Caroline Receveur, Laurent Ournac… still short of beautiful moments of intimacy, are on the menu in our slideshow, the people of the week.

/ Teheiura, the warrior of Koh-Lanta, has become a father for the fourth time

/ Déconfinée family to Marseille, france, Sylvie Tellier is happy, despite the criticism of internet users

/ Alexandra Rosenfeld is proud of his two daughters, Ava and Jim

/ Christophe Beaugrand and his companion are celebrating the Day against homophobia with their little Valentine



/ The singer Ciara (very) soon to be mom

/ Alizée (Beijing Express) pleased with her small bottle

/ Justin Berfield (Reese in Malcolm) became a daddy !

/ Jean-Baptiste Maunier and his little Ezra



/ Kim Kardashian and her whole family

/ Kylie Jenner : new look for its pretty Stormi

/ Katy Perry has unveiled her beautiful baby bump in her new video

/ In Elodie Gossuin the school is always at home



/ Laetitia Milot has celebrated the second anniversary of her daughter Lyana

/ Estelle Mossely mother

/ Photo Montage of the family Ournac post-déconfinement

/ Cooking workshop with Eva Longoria and her little Santiago



/ Caroline Receiver and Marlon take the sun

/ Alizée : it’s soft and pretty room for Maggy

/ Rebecca Hampton and her daughter finally found the sea after the containment



