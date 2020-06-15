Christophe Castaner plans to return on the prohibition of the main bottlenecks

The minister of the Interior would finally be in the process of putting in question their choice to permanently remove this interrogation technique controversial… to only allow the domain of the so-called “breathing”.

The method of the “taken by the neck, known as “the strangler” will be abandoned”stated Christophe Castaner during a press conference on the 8th of June, said theAFP. Three days after the announcement, the minister of the Interior may consider whether to reconsider this proposal, has announced that BFMTVthis 11 of June.

The main bottlenecks can be respiratory (the police officer presses with his arm in the trachea (windpipe) or blood (the official of machines of the carotid artery). The minister would like, finally, only allow the technical respirator, which will have a different name, “such as the decision by the neck or behind”details BFMTV.

A way to appease the wrath of the police

As has been pointed out by the media, is not “a track”, that is after the interviews of the minister with the police unions, dissatisfied with his speech about the demonstrations against police violence. Christophe Castaner, who still receives police unions, this Friday, June 12, therefore, is determined to calm the wrath of the police, while that provides a response to the people who are opposed to this type of controversial methods.