Christopher Hivju (Game of Thrones and The Witcher) has been cured of coronavirus

Good news! The actor Christopher Hivju, who became famous for playing the Tormund engaging in Game of Thrones, announced on his Instagram that he and his wife, Gry Molvaer Hivju, have been cured of the coronavirus. In mid-march, they have told their supporters that they had tested positive and that they would be quarantined. After this period and a other isolation in their home, both are now virus-free.

“Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after having been infected with a coronavirus, and most likely my wife too. After several weeks of quarantine and a few weeks of isolation after having been free of symptoms, we are finally in good health. We have been fortunate to have only mild symptoms of COVID-19. We send all our love and thoughts to all the people with the virus, the more struck and to those who have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus. Thank you all for your support and don’t forget to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands and most importantly, take care of each other in this strange time for me. A lot of love on our part, “ he said Christopher Hivju in his publication, Instagram, accompanied by a photo of the couple on a cliff.

Of Game of Thrones in The Witcher

Christopher Hivju He was already deeply immersed in the shooting of his new series when the pandemic took them by surprise and they had to stop the video. The actor has joined the second season of The Witcher, the series hit Netflix with Henry Cavill. Play Nivellena man who suffers from a curse to which people view as a monster.

The second season of The Witcher still has no release date, even if we knew that would not come before 2021.