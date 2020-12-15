CELEBRITIES

Christopher Nolan reveals he doesn’t have a smartphone

Posted on

The filmmaker wants to keep things simple in his life because he is easily distracted.

He is known for having directed a variety of critically acclaimed films that further explored and blurred the lines between science fiction and reality.

However, Christopher Nolan has admitted that things are still much simpler in his own life as he still does not have a smartphone and remains reluctant to use email.

The 50-year-old director of films such as Inception, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight has revealed that he steers away from those devices as he is “easy to distract.”

He said: “It is true that I do not have a smartphone. I have a small flip phone that I carry with me from time to time. I am easily distracted, so I don’t want to access the internet every time I get bored. I think much better of those kinds of in-between moments that people now fill with online activity, so it benefits me. When I’m working, I’m surrounded, I mean, everyone has a phone. “

