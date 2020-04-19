Christopher, the death of the author of “Words in blue” – RFI Music

The singer of Aline and Words blue died at the age of 74 years, in the night of 16 to 17 April, a victim of complications related to a lung disease. Dandy lonely and haughty, noctambule adventurous and creative, he has seen both the popular success that the brightness of an exploration of avant-garde.

He lived only at night. And no exemption for journalists encountered. An interview with him was akin to an exchange cosmic, talkative, quirky, sublimely confusing and deeply empathetic. Neither time limit, nor place framed. But the words that was coming out of a phrase in saccades, short stories, digressions moon, silences, jokes encrypted.

Christophe had the postures and the mystery of a character, “lynchien”. Sometimes, he invited his interlocutor to continue the conversation in his den. In it, he had installed his studio in a large room ogival, open to passersby and the lights of the boulevard du Montparnasse. Which struck within its interior, it was the profusion of photos (including many of David Bowie), synths, guitars, juke boxes, antique objects. Mirror of a mind of a collector.

If the records of Christophe’s tore more of the hit-parades, the dandy casual dégommait the media coverage, which has been acclaimed as much by the general press that specialized. Him crooner yéyé (it appears on “the photo of The century” that brings together 46 artists in the magazine Hi guys in 1966) had mutated into artist connected underground for more than two decades.

Researcher sounds

Attracted by the sirens of the unknown from the album Bevilacqua (1996), Christophe is armed to succumb to their calls. A fascination for the experiments the more dishevelled which has not then ceased to extend the state of grace of his renaissance creative. Rather than singer or musician, it is defined as a researcher of sound and causing its disk in the manner of a film director.

The cinema was another passion, which started as a teenager fantasizing about the traits of Gloria Swanson and the American way of life, and which continued to the rhythm of a film swallowed daily in the early morning. Cinephile so, poker player warned, lover of cars (until its licence was withdrawn in 2000). An adventurous journey, and that the logical order of splitting in two : that of interpreter of the tubes of the song, that of explorer.

During his tours, he attacked the new songs to the queue before drawing in his trunk universal and reinvented in line with his conception of the time-space of the music. A way to provide a past recomposed with a this radiant, because there are fifty-five years, Daniel Belivacqua – his real name in the civil – shouted Aline, built Puppetsand did melt the young girls in bloom with its beautiful mouth of wop blond.





The seduction tenacious is tenacious in the next decade through the romanticism tearing Paradise lost (taken by Christine and the Queens by injecting the Heartless Kanye West on the chorus) and still readable Words bluetwo songs for which the text was written by Jean-Michel Jarre.

The 80s are combine between blue triumphant (Crazy success), as in yoghurt (Voices without end), the composition of a tube for Corinne Charby (Ball pinball), overpower (I have not touched) and withdrawal. Stand-by also for the scene from 1976 to 2002. Christophe, meticulous and a perfectionist, no longer encumbered to hurry.

Daring and artistic

Obsessed by keyboards, the art of cutting and the quest for the dizziness, it stores bits of text, collages and voice sounds. He then let seven years elapse between As if the earth was leaning and Love what we are (2008). This disc-there, insanely daring, full of layers of synths, noctambule, film, can only order of reverence. The voice seems to be coming out of a dream, wispy and the man got the concept of casting, capable of bringing together in the same momentum, the star Isabelle Adjani, the actress Sara Forestier, the media baron Daniel Filipacci, the artist electro Murcof or the drummer from the group Vanilla Fudge.

Same dynamic, just interrupted an acoustic album-live interpreted mostly on the piano (Intimate), 2016 The remains of the chaos. A disc aerial, voluptuous, where he meets the sensual Ana Mouglalis, the punk-rocker Alan Vega, (Tangerinetitle damn catchy), the words of the young Laurie Darmon, those of the lyricist Boris Bergman. This album marks his reunion with Jean-Michel Jarre.

Last year, Christophe drew the caps to parallel worlds already known and drew still new horizons leaving the asset “pairs” (Raphael, Etienne Daho, Camille, Eddy Mitchell…) in the form of two volumes. It was to occur September 29 and 30, at the Grand Rex, the dates recently announced in the wake of the postponement of his concerts from April due to the pandemic. On Definitely, the opening track of Remnants of chaosthis sentence face to face : “I am the most pure/I assure you/The more fiery”. The end of incandescent.