‘Chromatica’ Lady Gaga marks her sixth album to no. 1 on the billboard

The last album of Lady Gaga, Chromatica, made its debut with flying colors, marking the sixth star of the pop on the Billboard 200.

Chromatica has been a week of opening greater than that of any other album 2020 of a woman, winner 274000 units album equivalent to the course of the week ending June 4, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data. About 205 000 of the sales were of albums, 65 000 units SEA and a little more than 4 000 units TEA.

The album is out May 29 and included the singles of the first plan “Stupid Love,” which opened and peaked at no. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 – and ” Rain on Me “, with Ariana Grande, which debuted at no. 1. Chromatica was originally was to be released on 10 April, but was postponed due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The previous albums n ° 1 of Gaga, which include the original soundtrack of A Star Is Born, Joanne, Cheek to Cheek, Artpop, and Born This Way.

With Chromatica, Gaga became one of eight women who have had at least six albums n ° 1, linking it to Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, and Taylor Swift, who each have six each. Barbara Streisand has the most with 11 albums no. 1; Madonna has nine and Janet Jackson had seven.

The only other woman to have an album n ° 1 in 2020 was Selena Gomez for his third studio album Rare, which was first dominated the charts on the 25th of January.

Among the top 10, Lil Baby’s My Turn finished in third place, Gunna’s Wunna fourth and Future’s High Off Life at the fifth rank.