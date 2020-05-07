“Chromatica” Lady Gaga will be released on may 29

(Relaxnews) – The interpreter of “Bad Romance” has finally announced the release date of his next opus, upset by the global pandemic of the Covid-19.

Initially announced for the 10th of April, and then postponed because of Covid-19, “Chromatica”, the new and highly anticipated next album of Lady Gaga, will finally be available on may 29. The musician announced the news in a post on his account Instagram, the showing in armor and wearing pink. In the legend we can read “The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29” (“The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on the 29th of may”).

“Chromatica” will follow “Joanne,” published in 2016, but also to the soundtrack of the film “A Star Is Born”, in which Lady Gaga was the first role, and which had enabled her to win an Oscar for the song “Shallow”.

On this new opus will be the song “Stupid Love” whose clip was unveiled last February. The tracklist, including the interests of BLACKPINK, Ariana Grande, but also Elton John, had been communicated last month.

Recently, Stefani Germanotta has given voice during the concert virtual “One World: together at home”.