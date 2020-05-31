Chromatica, the nightclub Pandora’s Lady Gaga

Pretender to the throne of Queen of pop for years, Lady Gaga has returned very strong recently, particularly with the film A Star Is Born and his huge hit, Shallow. But for his new album, Chromaticait’s not going to have to expect this kind of ballads. Because the atmosphere is clearly to the dance and to the dance.

“An album to dance to all, and in the darkness of a nightclub the link.”

This is without a doubt the main motivation for Lady Gaga, such as a Sauron of the music, composing his new album, Chromaticareleased this Friday, may 29. The atmosphere is festive from the beginning to the end, as the duration of the disc clearly indicates : 16 titles for 44 minutes. The singer goes to the essential, with songs arranged as tubes (intro-verse-chorus-verse-chorus-bridge-double chorus) and always last about three minutes. To allow the ears (and ankles) to rest, the musical interludes Chromatica I, II and III separate titles, but for a brief moment only. Time to blow a little, drink a shot, before going back on the dance floor. Because Chromatica is a real invitation to a club. Or nightclub, as say the ancients. Or discotheques, as they say the oldest. Or tea dance, how to say the even more ancient…

Whereas one would have thought that the incredible success of Shallow (an Oscar, all the same), the tube of the film A Star Is Born in which she shone, would have prompted Lady Gaga to continue in the gentle ballads stripped, it is nothing. We talk about Lady Gaga, after all. As from the beginning of her career, she does not hesitate to borrow sounds that seem straight out of the 1990s, and of the hours of glory of the eurodance. The single Stupid Love (and her video clip is worthy of an episode of Biomanhad announced the color : pink. Everything is pink, everything is dance, everything is extravagant, everything is dancing : radio Gaga turns to bottom !

Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, Skrillex, and Elton John are invited by Lady Gaga

His voice-powerful does wonders on the very good Enigmain the vibe disco interesting, while the guest appearances of luxury multiply. Here Ariana Grande for the very effective Rain On Methere BLACKPINK, a girl band from south korea that proved a massive hit, for a title that very house, and even a certain Elton John, who is singing on Sine From Above. Three collaborations, three big tubes, he will have to expect to hear pass loop this summer. But in addition to these titles, clearly Poker Face and Bad Romance of Chromatica, other parvienennent to pull their pin of the game. As 911, and its atmosphere is very 1980s, or even Plastic Dollproduced by Skrillex.

Dancing from the beginning to the end, ultra-consistent, Chromatica marks the grand return of Lady Gaga, after the disappointing ArtPop and Joanne. The singer reconnects with the sounds that have made her a global icon on his first discs, and seems to have only one ambition : to dance with the whole planet. The soundtrack of the summer of 2020 ?

